Collector calls for sustainable livelihood for Chenchu tribals

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has stressed the need to create long-term and sustainable livelihood opportunities for Chenchu tribals in Nandyal district by focusing on skill-based production activities.

She directed officials to take special measures to improve income sources for tribal communities and reduce their dependence solely on forest produce.

Addressing a review meeting on tribal products, training and livelihood opportunities at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector said around 9,000 Chenchu tribals live in 48 hamlets across the district, with most of them dependent on minor forest produce for survival.

She underlined the importance of supplementing their income through skill-oriented activities such as jute and cloth bag manufacturing, paper cup production, mushroom cultivation and beekeeping, in addition to the collection of honey, amla and other forest products. The Collector noted that several initiatives have already been launched through the NSTR programme, including training in mushroom cultivation, jute and cloth bag making, and apiculture, and called for their expansion on a larger scale. She emphasised the responsibility of officials to steer tribal youth away from harmful habits such as brewing and consuming illicit liquor, and instead motivate them towards skill development and alternative livelihoods. She also instructed officials to explore the establishment of forest produce processing units under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to ensure sustainable income generation.

Highlighting the need for strong market linkages, Rajakumari said an online marketing platform is available through DRDA, and training has been provided to identified RAS members through ITDA and DRDA, especially in beekeeping.

She directed that sales stalls for tribal products be set up at all fairs, temples and jatra venues in the district, and suggested linking activities such as jute bag, jatropha-based products and paper cup manufacturing with the Srisailam project-affected areas. The Collector also said a proposal to establish a production unit in Nandyal with an investment of Rs 25 lakh, with bank support, is under examination.