Selja urges Centre to approve Sirsa rail projects

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Tuesday demanded the construction of two new railway lines, Sirsa-Rania-Tibbi and Sirsa-Bhadra, to boost development in the border regions of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

In a letter to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Selja sought an early survey and approval of the projects, saying improved rail infrastructure was crucial for economic growth in the region.

She said the Sirsa-Rania-Tibbi line would improve rail links to Delhi, Sri Ganganagar and nearby border areas, benefiting farmers, traders and industries. The line would facilitate transportation of crops such as cotton and wheat and support commercial activities, she added.

The Sirsa-Bhadra railway line, she said, would act as an alternative corridor connecting north and south India and would boost passenger and freight movement and also aid industrial development.

Both projects are important from a strategic point of view as they would facilitate the movement of armed forces and relief material during emergencies, she added.

Selja urged the Centre to approve the projects at the earliest to generate employment and support the overall development of the region.

She also alleged that a scam of around Rs 1,500 crore in the Haryana Labour Welfare Board has exposed the BJP government’s corruption. Investigations have revealed a large number of fake work slips and labour registrations across several districts, the Congress leader alleged.

She demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and strict action against those responsible.