Need 5 yrs to develop Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government

Vijayawada: The State government filed an affidavit in the High Court, stating that it would not be possible to complete the works in Amaravati within the time stipulated by the High Court in its judgement given in March.

The High Court has directed the state government to develop the plots allotted to farmers in Amravati capital region and submit a report by April 3.

The 190-page affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said that it will take nearly two months to resume the works in the region as workers have left the place. Once the works start, it would take another 60 months to provide infrastructure.

The Chief Secretary said 16 months' time was needed for developing roads. He said that the State government launched works with Rs 4,231 crore in the past and was now trying to secure funds. The CRDA,

he said, conducted a meeting with bankers on March 23. Banks were not coming forward to sanction funds.