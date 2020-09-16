Need for smart, friendly policing stressed

Ongole: On the orders of State DGP Damodar Gautam Sawang, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police P Siddharth Kaushal inaugurated a workshop on 'Sensitization of Police Personnel' to create awareness among the police officers and staff of Prakasam district on how the police should respond to the public grievances and what needs to be changed in their behaviour. The event was organized from 9 AM to 6 PM with all police officers and staff attended the event via videoconference.



The SP said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the DGP Gautam Sawang committed to smart and sensitive policing in the state. Prakasam police are No1 in many aspects of policing, he complimented. The SP assured that Prakasam Police will continue in number one position in sensitivity, compassion and humanitarian in the service to the public, particularly to the weaker sections. The SP gave suggestions on the need for behavioural change in the police and told police personnel to bring a good name to the police department.

In this programme, Advocate & Legal Advisor IV Venkateshwar Reddy discussed with the police personnel on the issue of unnecessary attacks on the public and shared views on the manner in which the police of various ranks should respond to the grievances and needs of the public.

Dalit Organizing Secretary Prakash discussed on the issues of SC/ ST community issues.

A member of NGO & Navyandhra writer Aruna has given advice on the behavioural changes in the police in dealing with women at the police station.

Retired SP Kakumanu Shikhamani and retired Additional SP Sunkara Sai Baba explained to the staff about the morality that the police should adopt in an ideal manner.

In this event, OSD K Chowdeswari, Disha DSP Dhananjaya, SB-I Inspector V Surya Narayana, CCS & Command Control Inspector R Rambabu, IT Core SI Sk Nayab Rasool and others participated.