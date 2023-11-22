Need to develop Visakha as gateway stressed

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) PP Lal Krishna emphasised on the strategic importance of developing Visakhapatnam as a gateway for trade and investment and the right kind of development in Visakhapatnam can truly be a game-changer for the state.

At the CII Andhra Pradesh conference on ports and multimodal transportation that centred on the theme aiming towards first and last mile connectivity, he highlighted the potential for job creation, economic growth, and investments in the ports and logistics sector. With the Andhra Pradesh government’s collaboration, he stressed on the invitation for private sector participation in the development of logistics parks.

Addressing the urgent need to improve road infrastructure for seamless cargo movement and safety, convenor, infrastructure and logistics panel at CII Andhra Pradesh G Sambasiva Rao spoke about the importance of road widening, elevated corridors and establishment of suitable parking facilities. He highlighted these measures as critical to address current demands and future growth in the logistics sector.

In his presentation on ‘Building East Coast Logistics Capitals: Visakhapatnam’, executive director and head of CII – Institute of Logistics KV Mahidhar addressed critical challenges and proposed solutions spanning immediate, medium-term, and long-term perspectives. Recognising Andhra Pradesh’s leading status in the ease of doing business, Mahidhar outlined structural factors, including GDP composition, coastline strength and competitive policies.

Vice-chairman, CII, Rajesh Grandhi said that as Andhra Pradesh sails through the waves of economic growth, its ports serve as essential gateways. They play a pivotal role in facilitating trade, nurturing industrial development, and making substantial contributions to the overall prosperity of the state, he highlighted.

The CII unveiled a key report on ‘building east coast logistics capitals, Visakhapatnam’, providing short-term, medium-term, and long-term recommendations to effectively address challenges. The report highlighted the need for streamlined operations, technological advancements, and sustainable practices to support the region’s growth momentum.

Anticipating substantial growth in cargo traffic, especially with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) gearing up to handle 125 million tonnes by 2047, the report stresses the urgency of addressing road capacities and traffic issues.

Calling for exploring new ways of cargo movement, CEO, AP Inland Waterways Authority SVK Reddy described inland waterways as a beacon of sustainability in the logistics and shipping industry.