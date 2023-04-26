Neerukonda: Pop singer, DJs enthrall students at INFINITUS

Neerukonda(Guntur district): The three-day national-level cultural fest ofSRM University-AP, INFINITUS-2023, concluded at the varsity on Monday with Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik heading the large-scale celebration with a live stage performance of his hit songs.

Over 3,000 attendees, including students from five neighbouring universities, gathered for the festival that featured 50+ competitions across 9+ genres.

Lost Stories, the biggest dance music exports in India known for their performances at Tomorrowland, Global Citizen Festival, Mysteryland, New Horizons festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Sunburn, VH1 Supersonic among others, Akshar, the Hyderabad-based rock band and DJ night by DJ Kim were the other major attractions of the cultural fiesta.

Multiple western and classical music and dance events, theatre activities, creative art-related segments, anime contests, quiz competitions, E-sports, cubing, lifestyle activities, and photography contests were also part of the festival. Prizes were distributed to the winners of every competition.

A cinematic launch of the event was screened and was received by the audience with great cheer and enthusiasm. GKV Manikanta, president of the Student Council of SRM University-AP, said that he aspires to organise many more events that promote community inclusivity and service.