Neerukonda: Road safety awareness rally organised

Neerukonda (Guntur District) : ''Everyone must follow traffic rules and motorists should realise that if they take responsibility, safety will survive,'' said Deputy Transport Commissioner SK Karim while flagging off the road safety awareness rally jointly organised by SRM Foundation and Gems School near Kaja Toll Plaza on Thursday. Gems School Principal Prasanna Rani Joy was also present.

Karim said about 5 lakh road accidents are recorded annually across the country, resulting in approximately 1.50 lakh deaths. In Andhra Pradesh, about 25,000 road accidents are recorded yearly and more than 12,000 people die while the rest are seriously injured. ''Looking at the statistics of Guntur district, 12,000 accidents are recorded yearly, out of which about 1,200 people die,'' Karim said.

He also said that road accidents are increasing due to excessive speed and negligence. Students are advised to follow traffic rules strictly to avoid such situations. He advised to wear helmets while driving two-wheelers, seat belt while driving cars.

Registrar of the SRM-AP Dr R Premkumar, SRM Foundation Secretary Venkatagiri, and Prasanna Rani Joy explained the need for road safety.

Students at GEMS School performed an impressive mime show. They expressed the advantages of using a helmet and the disadvantages of driving using a cell phone.

Later, quiz competitions were held, and prizes were distributed to students.

In all, 300 students and teachers participated in the road safety awareness rally with placards.

Anil Kumar Nigam, Director-Student Affairs, SRM University-AP; Revathi Balakrishnan, Assistant Director-Student Affairs, SRM University-AP, Srinath, CEO of Jayalakshmi Motors, Ashok, Apex Solutions president, Poolla Rameshkumar, Chief Liaison Officer and others were present.