Neerukonda: Time to kindle scientific spirit in young minds

Neerukonda (Guntur district): National Science Day was celebrated across the country to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by noted physicist Sir CV Raman that won him the Nobel Prize.

SRM University-AP celebrated the occasion of National Science Day on Monday in collaboration with South Asian Meteorological Association (SAMA) under the 2022 theme 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future' to exploit the possibilities for a healthy and prosperous future.

Nearly 400 students from various schools in and around the city of Guntur and Vijayawada actively participated in the celebration. Special talks on the works of Nobel laureates of Physics, 2021 were also arranged to shed light on the latest research practices and developments.

Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao said that there cannot be a better example than the pandemic which demonstrated the integration of science and technology. He also recollected the invaluable contributions of Indian scholars like Dr Jagadish Chandra Bose, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai who transformed the scientific outlook of India.

Dean of School of Engineering and Sciences Prof BV Babu, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, convener SAMA Prof Someshwar Das also spoke.

Awards and certificates were distributed to the winners and all other participants. Students, who have come up with innovatory models such as bluetooth car, human rescue detection system and many more were specially acknowledged and given mementoes. Registrar Dr Prem Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.