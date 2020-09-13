NEET to be conducted at 15 centres in Guntur district today

Guntur: The district administration has made arrangements to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)examination on Sunday at 15 examination centres in the district.

As many as 13 examinations centres were set up in Guntur urban police district limits and remaining two centres were set up in Guntur rural police district.

Guntur urban S P R N Ammi Reddy conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for conducting the examinations at DPO in Guntur city on Saturday.

NEET examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. District administration has taken precautionary steps in the backdrop of Covid-19 and conducting the examination. Candidates will be allowed into the examination hall at 1.30 pm. He instructed the police officials to take steps to solve traffic problem at the examination centres.

NEET exam district coordinator and KLP Public School Principal Radhika Chowdary directed the students to reach examination centres with hall tickets at 1.30 pm and not to bring hall tickets and electronic gadgets into the examination centres.