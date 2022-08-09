Nehru Niketan institution in Tenali celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a unique way

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations are being celebrated on the occasion of 75 years of independence across the country. People from all walks of life are celebrating Independence Day with grandeur. Recently, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were held grandly in Nehru Niketan in Tenali. In these ceremonies, the students have showcased the spirit of Telugu language and proved that they are different from everyone else.

The students sitting in the shape of Bharat 75 in Telugu became a special attraction. Students held a rally in Tenali on the occasion of 75 years of Independence Day celebrations.

The performance of the students after the rally was impressive. Sitting in the shape of Bharat 75, the students chanted slogans. The teachers said that this special exhibition was organised to make the students aware about the freedom struggle. The performance by the students impressed the locals.