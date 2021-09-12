Nehru Yuva Kendra organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 in Nellore

Nellore: Nehru Yuva Kendra organised Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav at ACSR Stadium in the city on Saturday.

They conducted Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 and NYKS National Vice-Chairperson S Vishnuvardhan Reddy attended as chief guest.

He garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and said the Government of India was organising in 744 districts for 75 weeks and in 75 villages in each district from August 13 to October 2.

He said the programme would involve youth in the activities of building a healthy nation. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said organisers administer oath with the participants that they would take up a regular physical activity through games or exercises every day for 30 minutes.

NYK Coordinator Akula Mahendra Reddy, NSS Programme Coordinator A Udaya Sankar, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, members from walker's associations, NGOs, IRCS and others were present.

Further, BJYM organised a rally, Run for Yuva 2K, from Chinna Bazar Centre to Gandhi Statue in which BJP state vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy participated. BJYM district president Yashwant Singh and party state vice president P Surendra Reddy participated.