‘Neither Arjuna Nor Abhimanyu’: Jagan is ‘Modern Bhasmasura’says Naidu

Nellore: “‘Ra Kadali Ra’… Only 72 days are left to save the state from ‘Modern Bhasmasura’. Just as Lord Shiva gave a boon to Bhasmasura, people of this state gave a boon to Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. But this Bhasmasura has put his hand on your head and destroyed the state,” said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, referring to Jagan’s claim at a meeting in Visakhapatnam that he was ‘Arjuna and not Abhimanyu.’

“Jagan Mohan Reddy is neither Arjuna nor Abhimanyu. He is Bhasmasura,” he said, stressing that this call was not only for the people of the state but also for those MLAs who feel victimised in the YSRCP.

Addressing public meetings in Nellore and Pattikonda on Sunday, the TDP president said the YSRCP is a sinking boat. “Several leaders are quitting that party. Koneti Adimulam refused the MP ticket from Chittoor. Similarly, Kurnool MLA G Jayaram also quit YSRCP. All of them are alleging that there was no place for the SC, ST and BC communities in YSRCP. Do you know who can survive in that party? Only people like Pattikonda MLA who has become a mafia queen in the YSRCP,” Naidu said.

“The future of children of the state, the youth and women is at stake. It is now for the people to decide whether they are ready for a change and usher in good days or not. Either for me or for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan power is not important. It is the welfare and future of the state that is important,” the TDP chief said.

Naidu called upon the party cadre to carry forward this message to all, meet the people in their peer groups, street corners, villages, panchayats and mandals and work hard for the next 72 days and bring the TDP-JSP government into power. “Check your votes every day. They can declare you dead even when you are alive,” he said. The TDP chief said Nellore district has given great leaders like Bezawada Gopala Reddy to the legislative bodies. Today senior leaders like Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy have raised their voice against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP for which they have been victimised.



While saying that it will be a historic need of the TDP-JSP combine secures 10 Assembly segments and 2 MP seats in the district in 2024 elections, Naidu appealed to the people to play the role of ‘Star Campagner’ of the TDP to dislodge YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.