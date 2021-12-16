Nellore: 102 SC/ST cases pending in Nellore, says Joint Collector

Nellore: Joint Collector(Development) Ganesh Kumar informed that the district has registered 102 cases under SC/ST Atrocities Act. Addressing the district-level monitoring committee meeting at the New ZP office on Wednesday, he said the police and revenue officials should work in tandem in resolving the cases speedily. Ganesh Kumar also asked the officials to provide compensation to the victims as per the provisions.

Joint Collector also said officials have to review minutes of the previous meet and take action accordingly. As some cases pending in higher courts, he asked them to review the situation and directed the RDOs to take proactive role. He suggested to improve basic amenities in SC/ST colonies and asked the members to bring such issues to the notice of administration for quick action.

Deputy director of social welfare department Chinnaiah briefed about pendency of cases in the district initially. Joint Collector(Asara) K M Rosemond, Additional SP Venkataratnam, DRO Chinna Obulesu, RDOs of various divisions in the district and other senior officials participated.