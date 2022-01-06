Nellore achieves 100 percent vaccination in 15-18 age group

Nellore: The district administration achieved 100 percent of vaccination for the youth aged between 15 and 18 years. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu termed it as a milestone in the vaccination process. On Monday, 47,000 jabs completed and on Tuesday, the administration achieved 55,060 vaccinations out of targeted 1.41 lakhs.

On Thursday, total vaccinations of 1.41 lakhs have been completed and the Collector tweeted that they had reached the required target securing the first place across the state. According to officials, the district had completed its 100 percent target of first dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, 18–45-year age group, 45-60 age group and persons above 60 years of age.

They also completed 100 percent target in healthcare workers, frontline workers, 73.27 percent in 18-45 age group, 89.87 percent in 45-60 age group and 89.48 percent in above 60-years group. The district achieved 98.90 percent in the first dose vaccination and 78.13 pc in the second dose vaccination.