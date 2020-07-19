Nellore: Alcoholic youth consumes sanitiser, dies

Nellore: A youngster in AS Pet, who failed to get liquor due to containment restrictions, consumed sanitiser on Sunday and died. Ramesh, 30, addicted to liquor and has been facing depression problems for some time.

He purchased sanitiser on Sunday and consumed it thinking it would give some relief. But his condition deteriorated, and his family members shifted him to the hospital where he died.

Considering the increasing number of positive cases in AS Pet, police asked to close local liquor shops from Saturday.