Nellore: Angawadis urge MP to solve their issues

Nellore: As part of their ongoing stir, Anganwadi workers met YSRCP district president and Rajya Sabha Member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy at his residence here on Tuesday. They appealed him to initiate steps to solve their long pending issues by taking to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Responding to their plea, the MP

sured them that he would bring the issue to the notice of the CM very soon. Later, the agitators submitted a representation to Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy.