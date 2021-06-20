Nellore: Ayush announces winners of virtual yoga competitions

Nellore: Commissioner of AP Ayush wing Col V Ramulu informed that three participants from Vizag, Prakasam and Kadapa districts are declared as winners of the Virtual Yoga Competitions held in connection with the International Yoga Day.

V Layavardhan, studying class 7 at ZP High School of Elamanchili, Vizag has won the first prize, A Devasri Tanvi, studying class 4 at Nirmala Concept school, Ongole town bagged the second prize and A Nishitha from Kadapa, studying class 10 in KGBV School, Duvvuru, gained the third prize at state level.

The Commissioner said they had conducted the virtual yoga competitions for children below 18 years age across the state and received more than 1,000 entries.

They shortlisted 30 students for the final competitions. Yoga experts conducted final competitions on Saturday and announced the three winners, he informed.

He said Health Minister Alla Nani would give away the prizes to the winners on June 21. Physical Director T Purnachandra Rao from Nidamanuru, and Yoga coach G Venkateswara Rao from Guntur assisted as judges of final competitions. The performance of the winners can be watched on: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVMyiFfvJ60, according to the Commissioner.