X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: BJP leaders stage novel protest demanding MSP for paddy

BJP leaders staging a protest in Buchireddypalem on Monday
x

BJP leaders staging a protest in Buchireddypalem on Monday

Highlights

BJP leaders staged a protest at Tahsildar’s office in Buchireddy Palem on Monday demanding minimum support price to paddy stock in the district

Nellore: BJP leaders staged a protest at Tahsildar's office in Buchireddy Palem on Monday demanding minimum support price to paddy stock in the district.

The farmers staged a protest in a novel way with pesticide tins, hanging ropes and other material indicating they are facing dire consequences with the poor prices being offered by the traders during the pandemic.

They sold paddy at Rs 10 a kg and explained conditions to the local population.

They alleged that 'Miller Mafia' was looting the poor farmers in the district and the government was doing nothing against their cruelties. Millers were collecting excess quantity of grain from the farmers at the time of procurement, they alleged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X