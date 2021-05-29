Nellore: BMR Trust donates 250 oxygen concentrators

Nellore: Chief of BMR Trust and former MLA Beeda Mastan Rao handed over 250 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 2.25 crore to District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu at ZP Conference Hall in the city on Saturday in the presence of Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav and Minister for IT and Industries M Goutham Reddy.

The concentrators are in a combination of 200 with a capacity of 5 litres and 50 concentrators with a capacity of 10 litres. Mastan Rao said the District Collector indicated the significance of oxygen concentrators for treating the infected with low oxygen levels during the pandemic.

Rao assured to bring the required quantity of DRDO developed drug 2-DG powder being produced by Reddy Labs, to the district with the help of DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy. He also said they were donating initial 1,000 units to the district in the first week of June.

Ministers Anil Kumar and Goutham Reddy appreciated the gesture of BMR Trust during the pandemic for supporting the district administration. These concentrators would be used in Covid hospitals and care centres for the infected with low oxygen levels.

Vijaya Dairy Chairman K Ranga Reddy, APCOB Chairman Anil Babu, RDO SK Hussain, ZP CEO P Suseela and others were present.