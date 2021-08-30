Nellore: Centre of Excellence in Classical Telugu to be shifted to Tirupati

Nellore: Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Studies in Classical Telugu which was earlier shifted from Mysore to Nellore is again being shifted to Tirupati. It may be recalled that the centre was opened in a rented building in Venkatachalam mandal on Jan 20, last year.

AP Telugu Academy Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi who visited the city on Monday announced that they were going to shift the Centre to Tirupati providing a permanent building.

She informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the new building for the centre at Tirupati shortly.

The Union government housed the Centre in the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore, after it was recognised. With the intervention of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, the HRD Ministry had shifted it to Nellore last year. Since then, the Centre has been working in the district.

"There are more chances for research, conducting seminars, debates and various related activities for development of rich classical Telugu in Tirupati area as there are many institutions," said Lakshmi Parvathi.

She said that the State government has sent a letter to the Telugu Academy that land would be allocated to both Telugu Academy and the Centre of Excellence. A letter was also sent to the Collectors concerned for shifting and construction of permanent buildings for these centres, she added.

Lakshmi Parvathi assured the development of Telugu University in the State. She appealed to the parents to inculcate the habit of speaking Telugu among children at their homes as part of measures to protect the language.

The Chief Minister has been focusing on protecting the Telugu language and had taken serious measures, she added.

Lakshmi Parvathi pointed out the Centre of Excellence was housed in the premises of a private trust, Swarna Bharat, in Nellore after it was shifted from Mysore, and so they had decided to shift it to a permanent building provided by the State government in Tirupati.

More research projects and measures for the promotion of Telugu can be taken up as several Vedic, Sanskrit, and other literary institutions are located in the pilgrim city. She said they are considering establishing another institution in Nellore district.