Nellore city to observe dry day every Friday

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar advised the people to be alert on seasonal diseases due to stagnated water in the city limits during the rainy season.

He reviewed with the officials on Tuesday and said they were conducting a dry day every Friday for creating awareness among the population.

Dinesh Kumar said that people have to face health problems due to dengue and malaria vectors and the people should maintain hygiene for averting the situation. He said people have to check for stagnated water in their surroundings at pits, canals, materials such as tyres, coconut shells, another waste material for avoiding progress of mosquitoes and other vectors.

They are going to prevent the development of mosquito larvae in canals and other places using oil balls, fogging and other technical measures. He said now 125 additional garbage carrying vehicles were kept ready besides the existing 54 in the city limits. They collect garbage from households, apartments, offices, shops and commercial complexes using the vehicles covering them properly giving no scope for bad odour and contamination of environs. They segregate the wet and dry waste for recycling at the dumping yard, he added. The Commissioner said garbage collection without using dustbins in the city is healthy since dogs and swine population would not pollute the areas.

He said the State government would hand over the new garbage collection vehicles by October 2 and they would start the activity for recycling the waste in scientific methods. Health Officer Dr Venkata Ramana was also present.