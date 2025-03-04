Nellore civic chief participates in global conference

Nellore: Under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, the Asia-Pacific 3R international conference is being held at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, from March 3 to March 5.

On Monday, Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja attended the conference alongside Union Minister for Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

The three-day event will bring together representatives from 38 countries to discuss global strategies for waste management. Delegates will engage in discussions on various approaches adopted across different nations. The conference includes deliberations on topics such as Japanese Cities and Industrial Power, India’s Urban Growth, Private Enterprises, Startups, and Publications, with active participation from partner agencies.

A key focus of the conference is the implementation of the 3R principles—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle—as a mandatory framework across all participating nations. Representatives are exchanging insights and strategies to ensure the effective adoption of these sustainable practices worldwide.