Nellore: 'CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released funds for Dargah due to MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy efforts'

Nellore : YSR Congress Party district president and Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has made it clear that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 15 crore funds for Bara Shahid Dargah development due to initiation of Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy.

Addressing a press conference along with Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Adala Prabhakara Reddy here on Saturday, he said that suspended Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy wrongly claimed credit for releasing of Rs 15 crore funds and sending a wrong message among the people. After intervention of Nellore MP, he said the government released funds for Bara Shahid Dargah.

MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paid special attention on Nellore Rural constituency and party was concentrating on the development of all constituencies in the district.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that 62.24 lakh families would be contacted under Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu(JMB) programme in the district. ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma was present.

It may be recalled that Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has claimed the credit for government releasing Rs 15 crore funds for the development of Bara Shahid Dargah.