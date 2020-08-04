Nellore: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu asks recovered to donate plasma

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu appealed to the COVID-19 recovered people to donate their plasma that gives new lease of life to two patients. He visited the Indian Red Cross Society, Nellore branch on Monday in connection with the plasma donation from a recovered patient and addressed the media.



Speaking on the occasion, he said the convalescent plasma was useful for treating severe Covid cases and appreciated the donor Dr Chakravarthy, who recovered from the virus for donating the plasma. He said patients, who recovered from the infection after tested negative, can donate plasma to others to help recover quickly. He also said 99 per cent of patients were recovering and only 1 per cent was facing some health difficulties.

People with severe comorbidities, elderly, severely affected by the virus need hospital care and they were giving priority for treating them. The Collector also said people below 45 years, patients having mild symptoms are being treated at the covid care centres. Those who are having facilities at the home are also being allowed for isolation, he added. He said plasma can be stored at least for one year in certain conditions and used for needy Covid patients for improving immunity. He said the state government was encouraging plasma donors by providing an incentive of Rs 5,000. He appealed to people to use masks, wash hands frequently and maintain social distance as per guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus. Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, IRCS Nellore branch chairman C Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.

Further, the Collector and rural legislator K Sridhar Reddy formally launched the 33/11 kv electric substation on Monday constructed at Kondayapalem. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for the power sector and the state witnessed exemplary progress just within a year which hasn't been possible in the last twenty years.