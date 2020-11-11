Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu calls for awareness on Covid prevention

Nellore: District collector K V N Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to create awareness among youngsters who are neglecting the Covid guidelines.

He said as the number of cases was declining significantly in the district, people have been moving freely without any precautions.

Addressing the DACYP meet on Tuesday, the collector said most of people were now not wearing even facemasks, and not maintaining social distance.

Stating that this kind of neglect leads to an unforeseen disaster again, he asked the officials to conduct youth and parent meets for educating them on the need for precautions.

He also said the parents should be made aware of the precautions to be followed at home over the care the children should take in schools and in public places. General manager of the District Industries Centre N S R M Prasad, CEO of SETNEL K Ramesh, LDM Y Ramprasad Reddy and others were present.