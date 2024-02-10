Live
Just In
Nellore: Complete garment industry works at once
Highlights
District Collector M Harinarayanan has directed the officials to complete all the pending works of Hajare readymade garment industry on war footing.
Nellore: District Collector M Harinarayanan has directed the officials to complete all the pending works of Hajare readymade garment industry on war footing. On Friday, he inspected the ongoing construction works of Hajare readymade garment industry under MSME scheme at Kakuturu village of Venkatachalam mandal.
The Collector ordered the officials to provide infrastructure facilities like power, water as about 200 people would get employment.
Building contractor told the Collector that works related to electrification, installation of machinery will be completed very soon.
Industries general manager Sudhakar, Venkatachalam Tahsildar Poornachandra Rao and others were present.
