Nellore: Cops crack robbery at realtor's house

Nellore: Chinna Bazar police arrested three persons, including a suspended Armed Reserve constable, who looted an elderly couple posing themselves as officials from the Revenue Intelligence wing on September 28. The duo decamped with gold and silver ornaments and Rs 6 lakh cash from a realtor in the city.



Chinna Bazar police along with CCS personnel arrested Rahman, N Sivaji and G Subrahmanyam and recovered 43 sovereigns of gold (344 gram), 14.346 kg silver ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 43 lakh besides Rs 5.30 lakh cash from their possession.

According to district SP Bhaskar Bhushan, the accused entered the house of Chinni Chenchu Ratnam, a realtor, at Moon Land apartments in the Kaasikaalavari Agraharam in the city at around 9 pm on the day claiming that they were from the Revenue Intelligence wing and demanded the couple to disclose their property details and show the documents.

In the name of 'interrogation', the duo kept the couple in separate rooms and collected details about the lands, gold, and other valuables in the house, before decamping with the valuables. Chenchu Ratnam later lodged a complaint with police. Chinna Bazar police along with the CCS personnel formed a team and finally apprehended the accused.

The team found Shaik Rahman alias Raghava alias Rajesh was in the house when the incident had occurred and tracked his movements suspecting his role based on his call data. While the other accused were entering the house, Rahman already reached there and had a conversation with the realtor. The accused posed as an officials from the Revenue Intelligence and started enacting melodrama in the house. Police found the role of Rahman and started an investigation which finally helped them to resolve the case.

"Rahman had been in contact with the relator Chenchu Ratnam for the last two years. The duo has been jointly carrying out real estate deals in the district. Rahman plotted to loot Chenchu Ratnam's house and roped in others, including suspended AR constable," the SP said.