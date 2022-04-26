Nellore Court theft case: No objection for CBI inquiry, AP govt. tells High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court which took the Nellore court theft case as Suomoto has heard the case on Tuesday. The Advocate General told the court that they had no objection to handing over the theft case to the CBI. Against this backdrop, the court directed the DGP to report on the progress of the case investigation and issued notices to CBI Director, DGP, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. The High Court has adjourned the next hearing of the case to June 6.



The theft took place two weeks ago in the 4th Additional Judicial Magistrate's Court in Nellore. Some people broke into the court and took a bag and electronic items. The accused in the case was also arrested by the police who concluded that it was the old thief who resorted to theft. The Nellore district chief justice has recently reported that the police investigation into the theft case is not going well. He said the facts would come out if an inquiry was conducted with an independent investigative agency. Based on this report, the High Court considered the case as Sumoto. The bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy heard the case and added 18 persons as respondents.

The then MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy criticised Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who was then a minister during the TDP rule and released documents if the latter having the assets in foreign. Somireddy had lodged a complaint with the police alleging false allegations against him and the case was also registered. A chargesheet was filed stating that the document released by Kakani are said to be forged. It is alleged that the documents related to the case have now been stolen.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy responded to the episode by saying that he was ready for CBI inquiry.