Nellore: Covid staff asked to develop confidence among patients

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhara Babu on Friday suggested to medical officers at the COVID centre in the Government General Hospital that there should not be any negligence on the part of staff members in serving the patients and saving them from a critical situation.

Addressing the officials during his visit to hospital, he said they have to keep an eye on the rising number of cases and prepare for additional beds, medical and hospital managements for providing the best service to the patients. He asked them to utilise 864 beds in the GGH properly and have to make the environment patient-friendly for a speedy recovery.

The Collector also said they should focus on not only medication but also on how to develop confidence among patients which is essential part of the treatment. He warned there should not be any in attention on the part of the staff members and doctors.

He asked them to arrange help desk and also boards directing the patients where to move and whom to contact.

He asked every patient should undergo thermal screening at the time of entering the premises. GGH Nodal Officer Dr Narendranath, In-charge Joint Collector V K Seena Naik, GGH superintendent Dr Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.

Further, the Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy visited Kavali COVID care centre on Friday and verified the facilities there. He said any patient can directly call him for any support or on the difficulty they are facing. He directly interacted with the patients and asked about the quality of food and other facilities provided in the Centre.

The JC asked the officials to provide nutritious food to patients for a speedy recovery and assured the patients that the district administration was closely monitoring the developments and would take immediate steps to resolve the issues of the patients. RDO M Das, Municipal Commissioner P Siva Reddy, MPDO Subba Rao and others were present.