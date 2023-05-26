  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Cycle rally to spread awareness on environment launched

Nellore: Cycle rally to spread awareness on environment launched
x

Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat flagging off the cycle rally on Lifestyle for Environment at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Nellore on Friday 

Highlights

Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat on Friday said that everyone should take a pledge to preserve environment in their surroundings.

Nellore : Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat on Friday said that everyone should take a pledge to preserve environment in their surroundings.

Flagging off cycle rally on Lifestyle for Environment jointly organised by Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Village Ward Secretariats here on Friday, the Commissioner stated that protection of environment would be possible by making small changes in our lifestyle like minimising the consumption of plastic bags, utilising solar equipment, electric vehicles and cycling for small distances. To create awareness among public over the necessity of protecting the environment, the municipal administration has proposed to organise programmes like rallies, walkthon and marathon competitions, he pointed out. He exhorted people to play active role in transforming Nellore as pollution-free city by extending their solidarity to municipal administration. NMC higher officials, staff, teachers, students and voluntary bodies members were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X