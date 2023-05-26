Nellore: Cycle rally to spread awareness on environment launched

Live
Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat on Friday said that everyone should take a pledge to preserve environment in their surroundings.
Flagging off cycle rally on Lifestyle for Environment jointly organised by Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Village Ward Secretariats here on Friday, the Commissioner stated that protection of environment would be possible by making small changes in our lifestyle like minimising the consumption of plastic bags, utilising solar equipment, electric vehicles and cycling for small distances. To create awareness among public over the necessity of protecting the environment, the municipal administration has proposed to organise programmes like rallies, walkthon and marathon competitions, he pointed out. He exhorted people to play active role in transforming Nellore as pollution-free city by extending their solidarity to municipal administration. NMC higher officials, staff, teachers, students and voluntary bodies members were present.