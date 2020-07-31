Nellore: Death toll in boiler explosion rises to 2

Nellore: The death toll in boiler explosion in Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients Private Limited, a chemical factory located in Vinjamur mandal of Nellore district, rose to two with one more person died on Friday.

A worker Hafeez died in Chennai on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment and another worker Rajnikant died on Friday in Chennai. It may be recalled that both workers received third-degree burns and another worker Bhaskar, who injured in the incident, was in the hospital in Chennai.

District collector K V N Chakradhar Babu informed on the day of the incident that the victimised families would get compensation from the government within 24 hours. Till now, no compensation has been announced by the government to the deceased families.

Further, the CPM leaders met the Collector on Friday and handed over a representation demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased.