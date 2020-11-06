Nellore: Delay in Dugarajapatnam port works resented

Nellore: Congress leaders staged a protest in front of the MPDO's offices at Kota and Chillakur on Friday condemning the delay in taking up Dugarajapatnam port works in the district. Speaking to media, Congress leader P Chandrasekhar said that both the Centre and state governments were neglecting the port planning to benefit the Adani group which is currently having a major stake in Krishnapatnam Port.

He said Gujarat was having 14 ports and Andhra Pradesh can have 10 ports for generating revenue to the state exchequer and avenues for the local youth. UPA-II government also approved it in the Union cabinet, he said.

Even though the issue of Dugarajapatnam port was mentioned in the AP Reorganization Act, the Central and state governments have failed to implement the project, he added. He said about one lakh youth would get employment with the project in Nellore and Chittoor districts.

He also demanded the Central government to construct Dugarajupatnam port without further delay. Congress leaders P Srinivasulu Reddy, V Ramanaiah and others were present.