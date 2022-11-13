Nellore: District collector to release voter list for Teacher and Graduate MLC polls

Nellore district Collector KVN Chakradharbabu said that a draft will be prepared by the 19th of this month and the list of electoral rolls will be published on the 23rd regarding the elections of graduates and teachers MLCs in the district. A meeting was held with representatives of recognized political parties at the Collectorate on Saturday. On this occasion, the Collector said that by the 7th of this month, 1,13,837 graduates and 7,783 teachers have submitted applications to become voters in the district.



He said objections on the list of voters published by them will be received till 9th ​​December and will be resolved by 25th and the final list will be published on 30th December. He said that 76 polling centers are being set up in the district for Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor graduate constituencies and 36 polling centers for Teachers MLC elections. Schools and colleges with basic facilities have been selected as polling centers.

He said there will be a polling center in every mandal centre with two polling centres have been set up in Vantun, Kandukur, 6 in Kavali, 9 in Nellore Urban and 19 in Nellore Rural. The representatives of various parties who participated in the meeting gave their suggestions on the conduct of the elections. Muralidhar Reddy from YSRCP, Venkateswara Reddy from TDP, Praveen Kumar from BJP, Balasudhakar from Congress, Mohan Rao from CPM and others were present in this program.