Nellore district limps back to normalcy

Nellore: Nellore district was limping back to normalcy that was drastically affected due to Cyclone Michaung for the last three days, after there was a let-up in the rains.

People, who have been confined indoors from December 2 to 5, were returning to their daily routine. Repairs to roads and irrigation tanks were taken up on temporary basis.

According to district Collector M Harinarayanan, a total loss of Rs 42 crore was incurred as properties of R&B, Panchayath Raj, APSPDCL, fisheries, irrigation, municipal administration and other departments were damaged. Paddy and horticulture crops in 10,242 hectares were destroyed.

Apart from other major loss, APSPDCL also incurred Rs 4 crore due to the of 142 33 KV feeders, 1,040 11 KV feeders, 273 33/11 KV substations, 357 33 KV poles, 1,021 11 KV poles and 1,635 LT poles.

APSPDCL Superintending Engineer Vijayan informed that power supply was restored in most of the cyclone affected areas while work is under progress in the remaining areas. Muddy roads and water logging are delaying restoration works, he added. As many as 8,529 people in 19 mandals of 117 villages across the district were affected. They were shifted to cyclone relief camps.

Collector Harinarayanan said that no human or cattle loss or public properties was reported due to the initiative taken up by the administration. He lauded the officials of all departments for striving hard to face the eventuality due to Michaung cyclone.

Meanwhile, MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy informed the reporters here on Thursday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct aerial survey in Vakadu mandal on Friday.