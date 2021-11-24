Nellore district suffered loss of about Rs 535 crore

Nellore: District in-charge Minister B Srinivasa Reddy announced here on Tuesday that they are providing a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and employment to the wife of deceased SDRF constable K Srinivasa Rao of Srikakulam district.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday and informed that they had handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the student who was drowned in floodwater at government polytechnic college at Saluchintala in Kovur mandal a few days ago.

Srinivasa Reddy announced that they were providing essential commodities and financial assistance to around 48,000 flood-affected families in the district. He directed the officials to complete enumeration of crops, house damages and others in the affected mandals in order to provide assistance to the victims.

The Minister appreciated preparedness of the administration and police in averting loss of lives in the district. He informed that Kovur, BR Palem, Indukurpet, and Kodavalur mandals suffered huge damages due to floodwater and huge deluge. Collector Chakradhar Babu made a power-point presentation on the measures they had taken.

He informed that the district suffered a loss of Rs 535 crore due to severe rains and floods. SP Ch Vijaya Rao explained about the disaster mitigation measures taken by the police department. Mayor P Sravanthi, legislators and senior officials were at the meeting.