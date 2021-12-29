Nellore: DRDO chief assures development of Gandhi ashram

Nellore: DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy has promised his support for developing Pinakini Satyagraha (Gandhi) Ashram run by Indian Red Cross Society at Pallipadu. Gandhi Ashram located on the banks of Penna river was started on April 27, 1921 at Pallipadu, which is called as Dakshina Sabarmathi Ashramam.

Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhiji took special interest to start an Ashramam in South India on the lines of Sabarmathi Ashramam at Gujarat and inaugurated this Ashramam on February, 1921, when he visited Nellore.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh handed over this Ashramam with 22 acres of agricultural land to Indian Red Cross Society in 2005.

Satheesh Reddy said he would talk to the Sabarmati Ashram management in Gujarat and Indian Tourism department for pushing development of the Ashram. Red Cross Society Nellore unit Chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy was also present among others.