Nellore: Ensure distribution of Anandaiah's concoction to common people

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Anandaiah's traditional herbal concoction has been approved as per the judgement of the High Court.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has extended his support to the concoction. Somireddy addressed the media on Tuesday and alleged that the local legislator had stalled the distribution process and the administration has been mum on the developments.

The TDP leader said people who obstructed his distribution activity are now felicitating him and warned that they wouldn't allow any political interference in the activity that saves thousands of lives. He asked the district administration to consider only public interest while permitting the distribution. "People have been waiting for approval for the traditional medication and finally the High Court directed the State government to give its nod for the distribution. Even the Vice-President of India interacted with the senior officials of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ayush and other central wings to clear the approvals fast," said Somireddy.

He said the distribution was stopped on May 17 and the Vice-President intervened and directed the Central government wings on May 21 as the State government failed to take an instant decision. The High Court asked the advocate for the government on Monday why they had stopped the distribution, and he failed to produce the government directions on what basis they did it.

With no options left, the State government has directed to resume the distribution of the medication which indicates double role of the ruling party and Somireddy said the advocate informed the High Court that traditional herbal concoction of Anandaiah may lead to black fungus. He also said the advocate also informed the court that more than 130 infected who consumed the concoction joined the GGH in Nellore for treatment.

"Why has a case been booked against Anandaiah as per directions of Muthukur Tahsildar? He has been detained for more than 10 days keeping him away from his family members. The hassle-free distribution activity has been stalled for more than a fortnight. More than a lakh people failed to get the medication. Now I demand the district administration to arrange the distribution without political leaders involvement," said Somireddy.

He said not only people from Telugu States but many across the country were waiting for the preparation and said they would approach the court of law if required if the State government initiates any measures to block the distribution of the concoction.