Nellore: Fishermen throw safety net around their habitations

Nellore: The vetoing authority of traditional fishermen community declaring 'Durai' is now being exercised by them for thwarting the unauthorised entry of strangers and others into the habitations in the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the district.



Consequently, fishermen villages are now following traditional technique to banish people entering the habitations declaring Durai, a power vested by the Village Development Committee for making any order for the benefit of the local population.

So, the strangers and villagers from nearby habitations cannot enter fishermen colony and have to seek permission from the village elders.

Sources said the internal diktat is being enforced in all fishermen habitations soon after Tablighi Jamaat attendees tested positive in huge numbers, even from the coastal mandals. "Recently, a person from Allur mandal tested positive since he was one of the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat meet. He entered a fishermen village where disputes arose between Lakshmipuram and Kothuru villages which led to scuffles and unrest. So, the majority of traditional Kapu leaders of the fishermen community started imposing Durai on the entry of strangers and people from neighbouring villages. So, we are following the order," said A Mastan from a fishermen village in Allur mandal.

Villagers from Sambhunipalem in Allur mandal arranged a voluntary post run by the local youth controlling the milk, vegetable vendors, and other traders who visit the village.

"Even village volunteers who visit the village for distributing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 are allowed only after sanitising their hands," said P Sudhakar from Sambhunipalem village.

Not only Sambhunipalem; Iskapalli Pattapupalem, Labbi Palem, Chandrababu Nagar, Salt Bungalow, Juvvagu, Audinarayana Puram in Allur Mandal; Juvvaladinne, Bangarupalem, Tatichetlapalem in Bogole Mandal; Kothasatram, Tummalapenta, Venkateswara Puram, Lakshmipuram, and other villages have already declared Durai in their habitations alerting the local population. Local fishermen leaders said many villages in 12 coastal mandals are imposing restrictions on the entry of people from other parts of the district because of increasing number of virus cases.