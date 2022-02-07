Nellore: Former IAS officer to look after IRCS Cancer Hospital

Nellore: Retired IAS officer and member secretary of Golagamudi Venkaiah Swamy temple in Nellore P Balasubrahmanyam has been appointed as honorary advisor to the Indian Red Cross Cancer Hospital for improving its services. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu issued orders in this regard and he is going to take charge on Monday. Balasubrahmanyam earlier worked as JEO of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Nellore Red Cross has 13 projects along with Pinakini Satyagraha Ashram at Pallepadu, Spastic centre, cancer hospital, YRG care, blood bank, Thalassemia daycare centre, Anti-rabies vaccine centre, generic medical stores, and freezers for keeping bodies. Cancer hospital has 105 beds for treating the patients and the district administration is planning to extend services to the population. The former IAS officer was responsible for developing Bhagawan Venkaiah Swamy Ashram at Golagamudi near Nellore after he was appointed as Executive Officer at the instance of High Court a decade ago. IRCS Nellore Unit Chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy said they have requested P Balasubrahmanyam to extend his services to their cancer institute for effectively using the infrastructure and senior doctors.