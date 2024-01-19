Nellore: Gang of ganja smugglers busted

Nellore: The police have arrested a 4-member gang of ganja smugglers and recovered 19.5 kg ganja worth Rs 9.35 lakh, a car and four mobile phones from them at Ayyappa Gudi centre in the city on Thursday.

The accused were identified as S Hemanath (29) of Mangali Street in Nawabpet (presently residing at YSR Nagar in Nellore city); Shaik Rafi (31) of Pragathi Nagar, Podalakuru road; I Ramaraju (25) of Sramik Nagar; and A Madhan Mohan (22) of Nagamamma Colony in Buja Buja Nellore.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police and in-charge SP for Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Ch Soujanya said that ahead of the elections, police headed by SEB officials S Ravikumar and S Krishna Kishore Reddy were checking vehicles at Ayyappa Gudi centre in the city and noticed the accused transporting the contraband in a SKODA car late on Wednesday (January 17).

According to the ASP, the prime accused in this case S Hemanath is a vegetable trader at AC Vegetable market in the city. Along with the three accused, he brought 19.5 kg ganja from Jolaput village of Odisha to and selling it in various places in the city.

A case for ganja smuggling was already registered against the accused at Vedayapalem police station on July 11 last year.

The Additional SP informed that accused Shaik Rafi is a drug addict and used to sell ganja in small sachets in the city and three cases were registered against him. Third accused I Ramaraju is working as car driver for S Hemanath (Prime accused) and a case on ganja smuggling was registered against him at Vedayapalem police station. While fourth accused A Madhan Mohan is a degree student and works as a photographer in a photo studio in the city and also takes part in ganja smuggling.