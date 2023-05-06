Nellore: GO No 1 stifles voice of opposition says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore : TDP politburo member and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that the implementation of draconian GO No 1 is nothing but stifling the voice of opposition in the state.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, he said that the government brought the GO to prevent the growing popularity of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra.

He also came down heavily on Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for resorting to unconstitutional methods while conducting survey in the constituency.

He alleged Kakani Govardhan Reddy was looting hundreds of crores of public money from thermal power plants, gravel points and sand reaches in Sarvepalle constituency.

He also slammed the police for filing a case on a TV channel reporter for telecasting news related to fisher woman Veeramma, who allegedly made remarks against ruling party leaders during the recent visit of agriculture minister in Nelaturu village.

Later he submitted a memorandum to SP Tirumaleswara Reddy urging him to protect the people from atrocities of ruling party leaders in Sarvepalle constituency.

Party leaders K Srinivasulu Reddy, B Surendra, R Radhakrishna Naidu, Ramamohan Naidu and Raja Yadav were present.