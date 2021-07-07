Nellore: Handover completed houses to the poor

Nellore: TDP leader SK Abdul Aziz slammed that the ruling party leaders conducting groundbreaking ceremonies for the construction of new houses and ignoring the conduct of housewarming functions for thousands of houses that were built, spending a huge amount of money.

Aziz addressed the TDP leaders at the party office on Tuesday and said the ruling YSR Congress assured the poor during elections that they would build houses each at Rs 5 lakh after coming to power but they had failed to keep their promise.

The TDP leader said the earlier Naidu's government provided a benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh to the beneficiaries and now the ruling party was extending a financial assistance of only Rs 30,000.

Former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy provided 9 ankanams of lands to the beneficiaries in 2009 and now these people were giving only 6 ankanams. Aziz said the earlier TDP government finished the construction of 15,000 houses out of the planned 30,000 houses in the rural constituency. Shear-wall technology was utilised for the construction of houses.

He asked why the YSRCP government was hesitating to consider construction of the rest of the houses and taking up groundbreaking for the new houses. Aziz also said the beneficiaries had paid huge amounts of money for the houses as beneficiary contributions and now they are facing difficulties with the government.

Party city in-charge K Srinivasulu Reddy alleged that Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was resorting to irregularities in irrigation works. He said officials initially proposed works worth Rs 99.90 crore adopting reverse tendering of Sarvepalli canal and now the estimates have been escalated to Rs 110 crore. He asked how the ruling party leaders revised the works after completing the tendering process. He found fault with the government for spending Rs 39 lakh on soil testing. Other TDP leaders were present at the meeting.