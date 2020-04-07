Nellore: IT Minister M Goutham Reddy asks officials to be 'proactive'

Nellore: Minister for Industries and IT M Goutham Reddy directed the task force officials to be proactive to combat the increasing cases of COVID 19 in the district as 42 cases registered in the district till now. He addressed the officials at the ZP premises on Monday and said that the situation requires constructive action of the administration for controlling further spread of the virus.

Goutham Reddy said that the number of cases has been shooting up and there should be pro-active measures to curtail the situation. He asked officials to keenly monitor sanitation and ensure disinfecting of areas in the red zones promptly to cut the spread to other areas.

Essentials have to be supplied to the people held up at the households due to restrictions on their movements, he said. He also asked officials to make proper arrangements in state and district COVID centres for quarantining and isolation facilities.

He asked them to procure adequate number of ventilators. He said around 2,000 Covid kits were reaching the district and asked officials to provide food and other amenities for patients in quarantine and isolation wards and feels that telemedicine facility will help people with other ailments.

Goutham Reddy asked the officials also to focus on paddy procurement in the district as the farmers are facing a difficult situation. RS member V Prabhakar Reddy, Covid special officer K Ramgopal, SP Bhaskar Bhushan, joint collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Nuda Vice-Chairman T Bapi Reddy, and others were present.