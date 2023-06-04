Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauds YSRCP rule as golden era for farmers

Nellore : Describing the four years rule of YSR Congress Party as Golden era for farmers, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for all-round development of farmers in the state.

Distributing Rs 28.85 crore worth 147 tractors and two paddy harvesters under the YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam at ZP high school in Venkatachalam mandal along with Rajya Sabha member Vemi Reddy Prabhakara Reddy on Saturday, the minister pointed out that previous TDP government has cheated the farmers in the name of Rythu Radham Patakam. He said that it was YSRCP government, which distributed tractors as per the wish of farmers at 40 per cent subsidy.

Stating that till date government has credited Rs 125.48 crore subsidy into the accounts of farmers, Kakani said duo to availability of sufficient water in the water bodies coupled with cooperation extended by the government, farmers in the district have achieved 15 lakh tonnes of yield this year.

Following completion of Sangam and Pennar barriages, the minister said the farmers in tail-end will also get enough water to grow crops both in rabi and kharif seasons.

Rajya Sabha member Vemi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy said that farmers in the district were very happy as they hope good MSP for their paddy produce. He urged the farmers to extend their support to the CM as he was always thinking of their welfare.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that AP was the only state in the entire country crediting Rs 2.30 lakh crore into the accounts of farmers in a transparent manner. He urged the farmers to utilise the schemes being introduced by the government in the interest of farmers.

District Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman D Niranjan Reddy and Agriculture Officer Sudhakar Raju were present.