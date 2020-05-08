Nellore: Keep ready Rythu Bharosa Centres by May 30, directed by MV Seshagiri Babu

Nellore: District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu directed the agriculture officials to make arrangements for functioning of Rythu Bharosa Centres in the district from May 30. He conducted a review with the officials on Thursday and asked them to make fertilisers and pesticides available at all the centres.

He also instructed the officials to speed up the construction works and also electrification to the Centres. He asked the officials from the agriculture department to visit agriculture fields for providing spot suggestions to the farmers.

The Collector also said officials have to identify the migrant laborers in the district and prepare an action plan for shifting them to their native states. He assured that the DRDA would bear the travel expenses of the migrant labourers.

He asked the officials to conduct Covid-19 tests on migrant workers and they should be allowed to travel if the tests are found negative. Seshagiri Babu said officials have to prepare an action plan on water supply in the district due to summer and GPS tracking for water tankers. DRO G Mallikarjuna said that Aadhar number has to be entered while entering the details of beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa programme.

DM&HO Dr G Rajya Lakshmi said that they were restricting the movement of people from containment zones for preventing the spread of the virus. Daily essentials are being supplied to them through door delivery, she added. Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Joint Collector-2 K Kamala Kumari, Trainee Collector Kalpana Kumari, and District Panchayat Officer Dhana Lakshmi were present.