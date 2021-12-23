Nellore: Mekapati Goutham Reddy extends financial aid to accident victims

Nellore: Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy extended financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the 11-year-old Navadeep, who lost his parents during the recent auto-rickshaw mishap. It may be recalled that five people lost their lives when a speeding truck hit an autorickshaw near Beeraperu rivulet. The Minister interacted with the boy on Wednesday and handed over personal financial assistance. He also assured the boy that he would try for support from the government and asked the officials to deposit the amount in the bank. He said the government would take care of education of the orphaned boy.

He also said they would provide employment opportunity to any elder member in the family in Atmakur constituency limits to support the family. He also announced assistance of Rs 15 lakh under the YSR Bima to the family members of Jyothi Nagar in Atmakur that lost majority members in the mishap. The Minister appreciated the teams of NDRF, local fishermen and population that strived hard to safeguard lives of the victims, who were washed away in the stream and also missing members.