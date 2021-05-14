Nellore: Ministers Anil, Mekapati conduct review meet on Covid facilities

Nellore: Ministers Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav and Mekapati Goutham Reddy inspected Narayana General Hospital and conducted a review meeting with the medical officials and administrative staff members on Friday over the Covid situation. Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, who is the nodal officer of the hospital, informed the Ministers about availability of beds, oxygen, ICU beds, and others.

The Ministers asked about the patients being treated under the Aarogyasri scheme and other infected without the scheme benefit. Minister Anil Kumar suggested the officials to maintain transparency in Aarogyasri scheme as there have been many allegations against the private hospitals in the city on additional charges being levied on the Aarogyasri scheme beneficiaries.

There shouldn't be any discrepancy in billing and all private hospitals should maintain the same system, the Minister suggested. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, hospital AGM Vijayabhaskar Reddy, and others were present. Further, Minister Goutham Reddy visited the GGH and observed the conditions there.

He interacted with the attendants of patients availing oxygen and asked about any problems. He asked about the quality of food being served to patients, medicines, and other amenities to the infected and handed over 50 oxygen concentrators to the hospital authorities along with the Collector.