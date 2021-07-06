Nellore: Missing 3-year-old boy yet to be traced

Nellore: Police officials are facing a tough time to locate a 3-year-old boy, who went missing in the Veligonda forest area five days ago.

The incident occurred in the forest area of Uyyalapalli village under Kaluvoya mandal of Nellore district.

Sanju, son of Dandu Bujjaiah and Varalakshmamma, has been missing since June 30 and still he is yet to be traced. The police, who failed to locate him, even deployed drone cameras and are now planning to rope in dog squads from Tuesday.

According to the police, the couple Dandu Bujjaiah and Dandu Varalakshmamma has a 3-year-old Sanju. Bujjaiah has been residing in the village and ekes out grazing animals.

He follows the animals for grazing them in the morning hours from his residence to the nearby forest area and daily Sanjay observes the activity. The village is surrounded by Velingonda forests and followed his father, maintaining some distance on June 29.

Though Bujjaiah warned the boy to go back to the house, but the boy had not heeded him and followed. The father thought the boy went back home. But he was found to be missing, parents and their relatives searched for him in the locality and finally they lodged a complaint with Kaluvoya police on June 30.

After registering a case, police led by Podalakuru CI Gangadhar Rao and SI M Anjaneyulu deployed teams to search for the whereabouts of boy.