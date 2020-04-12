Nellore: MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy stages stir against cases

Nellore: Kovur legislator and YSRCP senior leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy staged a protest in front of the Buchireddypalem police station on Saturday over registration of cases against him and his followers for lockdon violations when they participated in distribution of essentials on Friday in the village.

Police registered cases late on Friday night for violating the Section 144 CrPC while distributing essentials to the people amid lockdown.

Prasannakumar Reddy, along with seven of his followers, S Srinivasulu Reddy, Malla Reddy, Alla Bakshu, Madhusudan Reddy, Mahesh, Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Ramana Reddy, were slapped with cases under Sections 188, 269 and 270, 271 of the IPC by Buchireddypalem police.

During his sit-in at the police station on Saturday, the MLA demanded an explanation from district superintendent of police Bhaskar Bhushan for registering cases against him and his followers.

He said that they had distributed essential commodities to the poor people who had been facing difficulties due to the lockdown. He faulted the district SP for allowing the local police to book them.

Making it clear that he was not against the police discharging their duties, the legislator said he would be ready quit his post if any police official was suspended for performing his duties or if any action was taken against the YSRCP leaders in the area.

Meanwhile, district collector M V Seshagiri Babu who came to know of the situation contacted the MLA over the phone and assured him to resolve the issue. Later, the MLA withdrew his protest.