Nellore: Money-minting aqua cause for water issues

Nellore: Growing aquaculture ponds and other coastal-based industries are posing threat to fishermen habitations in Nellore jeopardizing the lives of local population and making even getting potable water a big problem.

Many places have become susceptible to saltwater intrusion owing to excess use of these commercial units. Kavali, Allur, Vidavalur, Indukurpet, TP Gudur, and Muthukur mandals are facing severe trouble.

Though the sector is getting annual turnover ranging from Rs 12,000-15,000 crore per annum, saltwater intrusion is adversely affecting the supporting ecosystem as the ground water which is used for agriculture and industrial purposes was getting polluted. According to scientists, these systems in coastal villages are getting disturbed due to exhaustive operations of aqua farms, related industries and other industrial organizations.

Nellore has 163-km coast between Ulavapadu and Muthukur and no region is exempted from aqua ponds and many villagers complain that they were facing difficulty in getting drinking water as the existing sources have turned saline.

The situation is highly noticed in Muthukurpet and Indukurpet Mandals, they said.

"The freshwater aquifers are in contact with the Sea, and they have danger of seawater intrusion. But aqua pond owners just not bothered. In fact, they claim they are not aware of this fact.

Future generations will face water woes," said Prof G Krishna Rao, a retired teacher in geology.

Coastal mandals such as Ulavapadu, Kavali, Allur, Vidavalur, Indukurpet, TP Gudur, and Muthukur where red soils are predominant with 40 pc of the area are having high pH value in groundwater ranging from 7.59 to 8.94. When the pH of water becomes greater than 8.5 water tastes bitter.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends keeping the pH between 6.5 and 8.5 in drinking water, and many areas in the district are above the approved consumption level.

A senior official from the DWMA said they are taking up safe drinking water projects in these areas and the local legislator and Minister Govardhan Reddy is taking up various works for providing potable water to the coastal areas avoiding seawater intrusion.